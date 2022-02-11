Black FedEx driver allegedly shot at by White father and son says he sees similarities with Ahmaud Arbery case

By Dakin Andone, CNN

A Black FedEx driver who says he was shot at by a White father and son while delivering packages in Mississippi “can definitely see the similarities” between his case and that of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and murdered in south Georgia.

“That’s why I feel it’s my responsibility to speak up,” D’Monterrio Gibson, 24, said in an interview Friday on CNN’s New Day. “Because Ahmaud Arbery didn’t survive to speak up for himself, so I want to take that upon myself to do that for me and him as well.”

Arbery, 25, was killed in February 2020 after being pursued by three White men — two of whom were father and son. All were convicted of his murder and sentenced to life in prison. Jury selection in their federal hate crimes trial remains ongoing.

The men who fired at Gibson have also been charged in connection to the incident.

Brandon Case was charged with feloniously attempting to cause bodily injury with a firearm and a deadly weapon by shooting at an occupied vehicle with Gibson inside, per an affidavit provided to CNN by the Brookhaven Municipal Court, signed January 31.

Gregory Case was charged with unlawfully and feloniously conspiring with Brandon Case to commit aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily injury to Gibson, a second affidavit, signed February 1, says.

According to the affidavits, Gregory Case was driving the truck chasing Gibson and Brandon Case was the man in the street pointing the gun at Gibson. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins confirmed to CNN that Gregory is Brandon’s father.

Gibson told CNN he was delivering packages to a home in Brookhaven, Mississippi, around 7 p.m. January 24 when he saw a white pickup truck coming from the house behind it. The truck approached Gibson and blew the horn at him, Gibson said.

Gibson was driving a Hertz rental van with two large Hertz stickers on the back, he previously said. Gibson’s attorney, Carlos E. Moore, told CNN Gibson was wearing a FedEx jacket, shirt and pants, but the vehicle had no FedEx markings.

Gibson thought he was in the pickup truck’s way and so he tried to leave, he said, but the truck swerved around him and tried to cut him off.

“At that point my instincts kick in, and I swerve around him as he (is) trying to cut me off to avoid getting stuck in the neighborhood,” he told CNN previously.

Gibson drove down the street about two or three houses, he said, when a man in the middle of the road pointed a gun at his vehicle and was mouthing and waving at Gibson to stop. Gibson shook his head “no,” he told CNN, to indicate he wasn’t going to stop and then hid behind his steering wheel while he swerved around him.

That’s when Gibson heard “at least five shots and heard the bullets hitting the van,” according to an incident report filed January 25 by the Brookhaven Police Department after officers met with Gibson and his boss.

When Gibson called police to report the shooting, he said he was told by the dispatcher they had just received a call about a suspicious person at the same address.

Moore believes his client was targeted by the Cases, who are White, “because he is African-American,” he said in a statement to CNN. “He was simply doing his job as a FedEx driver in full uniform when he was chased and assaulted by gunfire.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jennifer Henderson, Nick Valencia and Jade Gordon contributed to this report.