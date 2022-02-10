A customer told to wear a mask in a Chicago hot dog restaurant threw snow at an employee and then broke a glass door

By Joe Sutton, CNN

A man who was told to wear a mask at a well-known Chicago hot dog restaurant threw snow at an employee and shattered the business’ glass door, authorities said Thursday.

The Wieners Circle in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood tweeted a surveillance video showing a man standing without a mask in the restaurant on Wednesday. The man begins what seems to be a verbal exchange with an employee who is not visible in the video.

The man turns to exit the store, picks up snow from underneath a red picnic table, re-enters and throws the snow toward in the direction of the off-camera employee. The man exits for a second time, gets more snow and re-enters, running toward the counter and reaching over the counter as he throws the snow at the employee. The man exits again.

“He came back with a brick and shattered our door,” the restaurant said in a tweet. Exterior surveillance video captures a man throwing the object at The Wieners Circle and then running away.

Chicago police told CNN the person is not in custody, and that they are investigating what happened.

“An unknown offender entered a restaurant and attempted to order food. The male offender was asked to put on a face mask when he became irate and opened the door of the restaurant and threw snow at the store associate. The offender then fled in vehicle and returned and threw an unknown object at the front door causing the front door glass to break.”

CNN has reached out to The Wieners Circle for a comment. The restaurant said in a tweet that the door was fixed Thursday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday he would lift the state’s mask mandate beginning February 28, if the decline in Covid-19 hospitalizations continues.

“We are now seeing the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics since the pandemic began,” Pritzker said in his announcement.

