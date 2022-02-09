Suspect in Colorado church shooting is killed by officers following a crime spree, police say

By Jeremy Harlan, CNN

A man suspected of killing a woman and injuring two other people last week inside a church in Aurora, Colorado, was killed by police officers Wednesday night after he shot a man, carjacked two vehicles and robbed a store, authorities said.

A man who police believe to be Jose De Jesus Montoya-Villa, 31, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries sustained during a shooting with two Aurora Police Department officers, according to a statement from Aurora police. His identity would be confirmed by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Montoya-Villa had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the shooting and killing of a 36-year-old woman at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church last Friday. Two men were also injured in the shooting.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Aurora police said they responded to a call of a man shooting at people in a parking lot. A 26-year-old man was shot before the suspect carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint and left the scene, police said.

Minutes later, according to police, the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run accident, then he allegedly robbed a nearby liquor store. When officers arrived at the liquor store, the suspect had left the scene in the stolen vehicle, police said.

The suspect then carjacked another vehicle minutes later, according to police. Soon after, officers pulled the suspect over in the second stolen vehicle and shots were fired, according to the statement from Aurora police.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Aurora police. No officers were injured, they said.

The two Aurora officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation, police said.

