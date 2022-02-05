Five killed and two critical in car crash north of Fresno, California

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Five people died in a car crash Saturday morning north of Fresno, California, an official with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) told CNN.

A Hyundai Accent traveling south on Millerton Road around 4:30 a.m. “crossed over the double yellow lines” and hit a northbound Honda Accord, Lt. J. Castaneda with CHP said.

Four occupants in the Hyundai, including the driver, were killed, and one person in the Honda died, Castaneda said.

Two remaining passengers in the Honda were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition, Castaneda said.

All the people involved are in their 30s and 40s and thought to be locals, Castaneda said.

