When and how the winter storm will hit major US cities

A winter storm will bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions starting Wednesday to dozens of major cities across the Central Plains, the Midwest and into New England.

Here’s how it’s expected to impact some major cities as it pushes east through Friday:

Dallas

Winter storm warning: 6 p.m. CT Wednesday to 6 p.m. CT Thursday

Ice: Up to three-tenths of an inch

Snow: 1 to 3 inches

Peak: Midnight through noon CT Thursday

St. Louis

Winter storm warning: Now until noon CT Thursday

Snow: 8 to 11 inches

Sleet: 1.5 inches

Peak: During the day Wednesday and all of Thursday morning

Chicago

Winter storm warning: Now until 6 p.m. CT Wednesday

Snow: 4 to 8 inches (heavier in south and east metro areas)

Peak: Now through mid-afternoon Wednesday

Memphis

Ice storm warning: Midnight CT Thursday to midnight CT Friday

Ice: Around half an inch

Peak: Thursday morning through afternoon

Louisville, Kentucky

Ice storm warning: 7 a.m. ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET Friday

Ice: Up to half an inch

Snow: Around 1 inch

Sleet: Around 1 inch

Peak: Freezing rain during daylight hours Thursday

Cincinnati

Winter storm warning: Midnight ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET Friday

Ice: Up to a half inch

Snow: 1 to 3 inches

Sleet: 1 to 3 inches

Peak: Freezing rain on Thursday morning, changing to snow by afternoon

South Bend, Indiana

Winter storm warning: Now until 7 p.m. ET Thursday

Snow: 12 to 16 inches (locally up to 18 inches)

Peak: All day Wednesday into Thursday morning

Indianapolis

Winter storm warning: Now until 1 a.m. ET Friday

Ice: Initial glaze

Snow: 6 to 10 inches

Peak: Wednesday early evening through mid-afternoon Thursday

Detroit

Winter storm warning: Now until 10 p.m. ET Thursday

Snow: 10 to 14 inches

Peak: Now through early afternoon Thursday

