Bridgewater College says ‘individual in custody’ after reports of shooter on campus

By Paul P. Murphy and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

Bridgewater College in Virginia tweeted Tuesday that “an individual is in police custody” after reports of a possible active shooter on campus.

A shelter-in-place order is still in effect for the campus, according to the college, but the city of Harrisonburg said the order around the college had been lifted.

The college said Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement officials are moving through the buildings.

“For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings. Do not be alarmed. listen to officers’ instructions,” the college tweeted.

There have been no confirmed injuries in this incident.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’s been briefed.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College,” Youngkin tweeted from his account. “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene.”

A dispatcher with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CNN that it responded to an active shooter call at the college.

In a tweet, the Washington field office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also confirmed they will be responding to the incident.

CNN is reaching out to Virginia State Police for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jenn Selva contributed to this report.