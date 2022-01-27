Houston police are in a standoff with person suspected of shooting three officers

By Steve Almasy and Andy Rose, CNN

Houston Police were in a standoff Thursday evening with a suspect they say fled the scene after three officers were shot and wounded, an incident recorded on dramatic surveillance video.

The officers were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, police said. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect crashed one car, the video shows, and police said the suspect fled the scene in another vehicle.

The person is barricaded in a home, Houston Police Officers’ Union President Douglas Griffith said. Authorities believe the person has multiple weapons, Griffith said.

CNN affiliate KTRK exclusively acquired video that appears to show the shootout begin. The station reported the video came from a surveillance camera and it shows a Dodge Charge crash as it tries to make a left turn. A police SUV brakes to a stop behind the car and one officer gets out, aiming a pistol at the car as the officer looks for cover.

Two other officers emerge from another SUV and run to the first patrol vehicle as rapid-fire gunshots can be heard. There appears to be a person in the open driver’s door of the suspect vehicle.

After the flurry of gunfire, the officers run past the car in pursuit.

A community affairs representative told CNN by phone that they did not have more details on the circumstances of the shooting immediately available.

Stephen Hinson told CNN affiliate KHOU that he thought he heard “some type of crash” then what he estimated to be 50 gunshots.

“I looked out my window and I saw the officers running and I realized there was an officer down right in front of my town home.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Houston said the area gun strike force is responding to the shooting.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to them, and will be at the hospital soon to check on their recovery, thank them for their service and speak to their families,” Turner said of the officers. “I ask everyone to pray for the officers who were shot and for every law enforcement officer working on the streets of Houston.”

The shooting comes four days after Cpl. Charles Galloway of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 was fatally shot during a traffic stop. A suspect in that case was arrested in Mexico and returned to the Houston area on Wednesday night.

