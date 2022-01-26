A California student has been disciplined after making racist comments at a high school basketball game, school district says

By Sarah Moon, CNN

A high school student in Orange County, California, was disciplined after making “inappropriate and inflammatory racist comments” toward a Black basketball player during a game last week, the Saddleback Valley Unified School District (SVUSD) said in a statement.

In a video uploaded to social media by Sabrina Brown, who said she is the parent of the basketball player from Portola High School who was being targeted, an attendee of the game can be heard shouting, “Where is his slave owner?” “Chain him up” and other racist slurs.

SVUSD Superintendent Crystal Turner issued a statement Tuesday in response to the incident at Laguna Hills High School.

“The language and connotations expressed by the words used do not represent the culture, attitudes, or feelings of the students and staff of LHHS, nor those of Saddleback Valley Unified School District (SVUSD),” Turner said.

Laguna Hills High School is taking action and the student who made the racist remarks “has been counseled, and immediate, appropriate consequences and discipline have taken place,” according to Turner.

“Although apologies are necessary, they do not suffice,” added Turner. “The words used by this student will never be acceptable.”

Concerned parents, including Brown, spoke about the video during a city council meeting Tuesday night.

“I’m sure many of you are appalled and surprised by what you saw in the video,” Brown said while addressing the Irvine City Council. “You may believe that this is an isolated incident and would like to put this behind you, but we don’t have that option. The color of our skin does not allow us that option.”

CNN has made efforts to reach out to Brown for comment but has not heard back.

The superintendents for both school districts involved, in addition to the principals and athletic directors from the schools, have been in contact, according to the Irvine Unified School District (IUSD).

“The racist comments made in reference to an IUSD student athlete, by a Laguna Hills High School (LLHS) student, during a recent basketball game at LHHS are unacceptable and appalling,” IUSD said in a statement.

The incident will be further investigated by Laguna Hills High School and SVUSD to make sure “corrective measures with appropriate consequences” will be engaged, according to IUSD.

