New York state supreme court judge strikes down state mask mandate

A state supreme court judge struck down New York state’s mask mandate Monday, ruling that the governor and NY State Department of Health did not have the authority to enact such a mandate without approval from the State Legislature.

In an opinion released Monday, Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker argued that because New York was no longer under a state of emergency at the time the mask mandate was announced, the governor and health commissioner did not have the additional authority to order such a mandate, adding the mandate is now unenforceable.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

