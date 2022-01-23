A Houston-area deputy who trained and mentored others was killed during a traffic stop, constable says

By Melissa Alonso and Holly Yan, CNN

A Texas deputy constable “was brutally murdered” during a traffic stop, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Sunday morning.

Charles Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran of the department and a field training officer, Heap said.

Galloway was conducting a traffic stop on a newer-model, white Toyota Avalon around 12:24 a.m. (1:24 a.m. ET), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

“Witnesses describe the suspect as Hispanic male (and) say that he got out of his vehicle and immediately fired upon the deputy multiple times, striking him and then drove off,” Finner said.

A witness told police an “assault-type weapon” was used in the shooting, the police chief added.

“This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever.”

The Houston Police Department and Harris County Constable Precinct 5 escorted the slain deputy from Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center to the medical examiner’s office.

Galloway sometimes volunteered to work the night shift to make himself available for field training, Heap said.

Galloway is survived by a daughter, his sister and “the numerous officers here in Precinct 5 who are trained by him,” mentored by him “and who are going to miss him tremendously,” Heap said.

