Man who rescued 5 people during Oklahoma City bombing dies

Raymond Washburn, who is credited with helping rescue five people from the rubble of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, passed away on Sunday at his home in Bristow, Oklahoma, at the age of 75.

When the bomb exploded at the federal building in Oklahoma City, Washburn was working at the fourth-floor snack stand he owned and operated, according to a news release sent to CNN.

Buried under the rubble, Washburn was able to free himself. In 2001, he told CNN that he suffered some cuts and bruises but was largely OK.

Although he was blind, Washburn then rescued four of his customers and an employee from the rubble that day and led them to safety.

He will be buried at Tiger Cemetery on Friday.

According to the news release, Washburn was a member of the Yuchi Tribe of Native Americans and was the past president of the Randolph Sheppard Vendors of America, the Oklahoma Council of the Blind, the Oklahoma League of the Blind Credit Union.

