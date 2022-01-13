Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

February 27, 2022 – The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is scheduled to take place.

April 4, 2021 – The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held.

About

The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.

Two panels (film and television), each comprising 2,500 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists may vote for winners in all categories.

The winners receive the Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.

2022 Nominees (Selected)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

2021 Winners (Selected)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

