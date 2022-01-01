Three people are dead and four more injured after a shooting at a Mississippi New Year’s Eve party

By Sharif Paget and Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Three people have been killed and four others injured at a New Year’s Eve party in Mississippi when multiple people started shooting following a physical altercation.

The fatal incident at the celebration in Gulfport happened just minutes before the end of 2021, Gulfport Police said.

An initial investigation by police revealed a large crowd had gathered outside for a party to celebrate the New Year. During the party, a physical altercation ensued and quickly escalated to shots being fired by multiple individuals, Gulfport Police Department Chief Chris Ryle said at a news conference Saturday.

“When there is a party where alcohol, drugs, and assault rifles are present, it is a recipe for disaster,” Ryle said. “Once again this was proven factual.”

Shell casings from handguns and assault rifles were found at the scene. Ryle estimates more than 50 shots were fired during the deadly incident.

The Harrison County Coroner identified the slain victims as 23-year-old Corey Dubose of D’Iberville, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord of Gulfport, and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis of Bay St. Louis, according to Jase Payne, the city of Gulfport communications and marketing manager.

Of those wounded, one person remains in critical condition and the other three individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Ryle added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.