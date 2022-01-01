Sorry, you didn’t win the lottery. The Powerball jackpot is rolling over for Monday at $522 million

By Alanne Orjoux, CNN

There was no winner in the first Powerball drawing of 2022… which is why I’m still here at my job, writing this story.

But hey! The jackpot rolls over to an estimated $522 million for Monday, so we all have another chance at champagne wishes and caviar dreams.

If you still want to check your numbers on the non-existent chance that there was some kind of error and you really could hand in your two-week notice — they were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50, with the Powerball of 7.

It’s been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

