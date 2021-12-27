2 children killed and 4 others injured in hit-and-run, Florida authorities say

By Sharif Paget, CNN

Two children were killed and four others were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Broward County, authorities in South Florida said.

The ages of the children hospitalized range from 1 to 10, Stephen Gollan, battalion chief at Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said at a news conference.

“There were four of them that were transported with various injuries,” he said. “Some of those are critical.”

Gollan called it “truly a horrific event.”

Authorities earlier said they received a call regarding a hit-and-run with injuries at around 2:50 p.m., and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wilton Manors police officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Gollan said there were people providing aid at the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman told reporters the vehicle struck the children in a residential area and she urged homeowners to look at their doorbell cameras for any clues about the suspect and vehicle.

“At this point detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are looking for any information,” she said. “This is still all part of the investigation, figuring out the suspect’s car, going through video, going through evidence, talking to witnesses,” she added.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate WPLG showed the incident occurred on a four-lane road with a separated bike lane to the right. The scene appeared to be outside an apartment building and near a 40 mph speed limit sign, video from the ground showed.

The video also shows a pedestrian crossing within the area marked off by police tape.

Wilton Manors is 3 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.