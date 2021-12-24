Baltimore Police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died

By Carma Hassan and Eric Levenson, CNN

A Baltimore Police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car last week has died, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officer Keona Holley was removed from life support, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Her health has been deteriorating over the last couple of days and her family, in consultation with her doctors, has had to make the most difficult decision,” Harrison said in the statement, adding that Holley’s “strength, courage and resilience are an inspiration to us all.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised Holley as a devoted public servant who worked to protect her community.

“Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city. I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend,” he said in the Baltimore Police Facebook statement.

The fatal shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. on December 16 when an assailant “apparently walked up somewhere from the rear of the (police) vehicle or alongside the vehicle and began firing into the vehicle striking our officer,” Harrison said last week. Holley then accelerated the patrol vehicle and crashed, officials said.

Two men, Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, were charged last week with attempted murder in the shooting. They were also charged with murder in the death of Justin Johnson, who was shot in a residence not far from where Holley was attacked shortly afterward. Harrison said both suspects confessed to the crimes.

“What we now know is that both shootings are related,” Harrison said last week. “As we now know the perpetrators of Officer Holley’s shooting, they then left that scene, went to Lucia Avenue and then committed that homicide of Justin Johnson.”

CNN has reached out to the court clerk and the public defender’s office to identify attorneys for the defendants. Knox and Shaw are being held on no bail status, according to CNN affiliate WBAL. A preliminary court hearing for them is set for January 20, according to court records.

Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for Baltimore City, said in a statement posted to Twitter she is “heartbroken” and plans to prosecute the suspects to the “fullest extent of the law.”

“As the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, I intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, those individuals responsible for this horrific incident. Violence is always unacceptable, especially when the target is those who are committed to protecting the city,” Mosby said in the statement.

