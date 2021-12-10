Alabama FedEx package dumping suspect expected to turn himself in

By Amy Simonson, CNN

The 22-year-old man authorities believe dumped hundreds of FedEx packages into an Alabama ravine is expected to turn himself in Friday, according to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon.

“He is working today. And he is delivering packages for another company. So hopefully we will have him in custody by the end of the day,” Moon said.

The investigation began November 24, when sheriff’s deputies in Blount County, in northern Alabama, found 300 to 400 packages in a ravine on private property, the county sheriff’s department said.

The suspect admitted to dumping the packages there five different times because “he didn’t want to deliver them,” Moon said during a press conference Friday.

“This young man, when he was questioned, admitted to everything that was asked of him and that we could prove and was very upfront,” Moon added. “It appeared that he was very sorrowful for what he had done and just admitted that he had had — was having some hard times in his life and just made poor choices.”

There are five warrants that Moon said will be issued to him today for cargo theft, which is a Class D felony.

Of the packages discovered in the ravine, 153 of them were identifiable and 247 of the packages were unidentifiable, according to Moon.

The dumps resulted in “$24,000 worth of merchandise that were not able to be accounted for.”

“This incident is completely unacceptable and we continue to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation, including any criminal prosecution of, or civil action against, the responsible individual who is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground,” FedEx said in a statement. “Shipments were collected and delivered to their intended recipients where possible. In the case of a damaged shipment we are working with the affected shippers to reach a resolution.”

