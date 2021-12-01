4 dead in Atlanta suburb shooting, including a police officer

By Joe Sutton, CNN

A police officer and three other people died in a shooting in Rex, Georgia, Clayton County authorities said.

Two women, the police officer and a suspect were killed, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said at a news conference.

The Clayton County Police Department received a call at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday about a drive-by shooting, and that call was followed by another call about a woman “lying motionless in the yard,” the department said.

Authorities then received a third call indicating a young male had been shot at another location. “Officers had arrived on scene trying to locate the juvenile and render aid to the female victim in the front yard. While trying to locate the juvenile victim and render aid to the female victim, officers received fire,” the police department said in a news release.

A suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police, the department said.

The police department identified Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson as among those killed. A second Clayton County officer, identified as Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand.

One young victim is in critical but stable condition. The names of the other victims are not being released until the next of kin are contacted, the police department said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Rex is about 20 miles southeast of Atlanta.

