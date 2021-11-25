John Paulson Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the life of John Paulson, hedge fund manager and founder of Paulson & Co.

Personal

Birth date: December 14, 1955

Birth place: Queens, New York

Birth name: John Alfred Paulson

Father: Alfred Paulson

Mother: Jacqueline (Boklan) Paulson

Marriage: Jenny (Zaharia) Paulson (2000-present)

Children: Giselle and Danielle

Education: New York University, B.S., Finance, 1978; Harvard Business School, M.B.A., 1980

Other Facts

Founder, president and portfolio manager, Paulson & Company, Inc.

Became a billionaire in 2007 by shorting subprime mortgage securities after the housing crash.

Serves on the boards of many organizations, including the board of trustees of New York University and the board of trustees of the Central Park Conservancy.

Timeline

1980-1982 – Consultant, Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting firm.

1982-1984 – Associate with Odyssey Partners.

1984-1988 – Managing director of mergers and acquisitions, Bear Stearns Companies, Inc.

1988-1994 – General partner with arbitrage firm Gruss Partners.

July 1994 – Paulson & Company, Inc. is established.

2009 – Paulson’s ability to foresee financial crisis and profit from the 2007 housing market crash is explained in Greg Zuckerman’s book, “The Greatest Trade Ever Made.”

2009-2011 – Paulson’s charitable donations include $15 million to the Center for Responsible Lending, $20 million to New York University’s Stern School of Business and $15 million to build a maternity hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, his father’s homeland.

2010 – Paulson’s $4.9 billion take-home salary sets a record for hedge fund industry earnings.

2011 – His fortune declines by $3 billion in 2011 after making bad trades. Paulson invests personal wealth in gold and earns $3.1 billion from 2010-2011.

October 23, 2012 – Donates $100 million to the Central Park Conservancy.

June 3, 2015 – Harvard announces that Paulson is donating $400 million to support its engineering school, which will be renamed after Paulson. It is the largest single gift in Harvard University’s history.

August 5, 2016 – Is announced as one of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump‘s economic advisers. Trump is elected president on November 8, 2016.

June 2017 – Joins the board of directors of Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

July 1, 2020 – According to a report from Bloomberg News, Paulson announces in a letter to investors that Paulson & Company, Inc is converting from a hedge fund firm to a private investment office.

September 20, 2021 – Paulson files for divorce from Jenny Paulson, but discontinues the proceeding two weeks later. A spokesperson for the couple tells the New York Post’s Page Six that they have withdrawn their divorce proceeding to negotiate out of court.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.