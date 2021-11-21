3 arrested after dozens ransack a Nordstrom store near San Francisco, police say

By Andy Rose, CNN

Three suspects were arrested Saturday night after dozens ransacked a Nordstrom department store near San Francisco in what police are calling a “smash-and-grab” incident.

About 80 suspects were involved in the crime at the department store in Broadway Plaza, an outdoor mall in Walnut Creek east of San Francisco, and they fled in at least 10 different vehicles, Lt. Ryan Hibbs at the Walnut Creek Police Department told CNN.

“A number of vehicles were leaving. We managed to stop one of them,” said Hibbs, adding that no injuries were reported.

Authorities are questioning those who were arrested to determine the identities of the other suspects, Hibbs said.

The manager of a nearby restaurant told CNN affiliate KPIX that the looters were wearing masks and carried what appeared to be crowbars.

“There was a mob of people,” Brett Barrett said. “The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane. … It was a scary scene for a moment.”

Police have not yet estimated dollar amount for the stolen items, Hibbs said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.