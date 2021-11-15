Suspect at large after shooting at Colorado park sends five teens to hospital

By Sarah Moon, CNN

Five teenagers were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a small park near a high school in Aurora, Colorado, police said Monday.

The suspect is at large, Aurora Police said without giving any description.

The five people who were transported to the hospital are between the ages of 14 and 17.

The shooting occurred at Nome Park, just north of Central High School, where officials enacted a secure perimeter, Aurora Police tweeted. An earlier post mistakenly said the school had gone into lockdown.

The city of Aurora’s website says Nome Park is .8 acres and features a playground and community garden.

Aurora Central High School had more than 2,000 students as of 2019, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

