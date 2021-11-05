5 things to know for November 5: Capitol riot, climate, Covid, elections, Venezuela

By AJ Willingham, CNN

This morning’s October jobs report is expected to contain good news. An estimated 450,000 jobs were added last month, more than in both September and August.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Capitol riot

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is trying to move quickly as members face growing concern that their work would be shut down if the 2022 midterm elections result in a Republican-led House. The panel was in court yesterday to fight former President Trump’s efforts to withhold documents about what happened in the White House on the day of the insurrection. Today, the committee is scheduled to hear from Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who pushed baseless election conspiracy theories and consulted with Trump before the insurrection. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the select committee, says about 20 more subpoenas are expected to go out soon.

2. Climate

Global warming could be kept to 1.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels if all the pledges and promises made at the COP26 summit in Glasgow are kept, the International Energy Agency reports. Scientists have said warming needs to be kept to 1.5 degrees or below to avoid the most disastrous climate consequences, but 1.8 degrees is still big news given that the Earth is currently careening toward a 2.7-degree rise. The UK government announced that 23 more countries made commitments to phase out coal power. But some of the biggest greenhouse gas emitters — namely China, India and the US — did not sign on. All in all, the international vows fall short of what experts say is needed to reach net-zero coal emissions by 2050.

3. Coronavirus

Europe could face 500,000 more Covid-19 deaths this winter, the World Health Organization warns. The agency raised the alarm over rising cases and slowing vaccination rates, with a WHO regional director saying the pace of transmission across the region is of “grave concern.” Much of Europe is battling spikes in infections, with Germany reporting its highest number of daily new cases yesterday since the pandemic began. Meanwhile in the US, vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway, and federal workers can take paid time off to get their kids inoculated. The Biden administration also announced vaccination and testing mandates will take effect January 4 for private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors. And two studies released yesterday back up a major benefit of the Covid-19 vaccines, concluding that even if vaccinated people get a breakthrough infection, they don’t get as sick. And Pfizer said today its experimental pill designed to fight Covid-19 reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk patients by about 89%.

4. Election

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s election victory this week wasn’t the only big GOP gain in the state. Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the House of Delegates, guaranteeing that Democrats will no longer hold full control there. Dems could still tie the number of seats, resulting in a power-sharing agreement. Virginia Republicans also secured the state’s lieutenant governor and attorney general posts. Democrats still control Virginia’s state Senate, where members don’t face election until 2023, but they could face difficulty in blocking any GOP-led overhauls. The formerly Democratic-controlled state’s election fallout this week is seen as a bellwether of sorts for the 2022 midterms.

5. Venezuela

The International Criminal Court will formally investigate allegations of crimes against humanity in Venezuela. Embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s government has been on the ICC’s radar since 2018. That’s when several South American nations and Canada asked the court to investigate the country for alleged crimes, including extrajudicial murder and torture, dating to 2014. Venezuelans have endured years of political and social unrest, and the United Nations recently accused Venezuelan security forces of using excessive force and arbitrarily detaining thousands of people during protests against Maduro’s government. Maduro has agreed in writing to cooperate with the probe. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been backed by dozens of countries as Venezuela’s legitimate president, welcomed the decision.

HAPPENING LATER

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial is set to start today

The trial for the three White men charged in the killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is set to begin this morning. The case, already controversial because of racial issues, grew more divisive after defense attorneys were accused of disproportionately striking qualified potential Black jurors.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$650 million

That’s the value of a new US arms sale to Saudi Arabia, as announced to Congress by the State Department. The sale, which includes 280 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, comes as US-Saudi Arabia relations remain strained.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I want to applaud the courage of the numerous players, executives, and staffers for fighting toxic environments of racial insensitivity, sexual harassment, and micro-aggressions with their truth.”

Former Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson, who was among those accusing Phoenix Suns and Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver of years of racist and sexist language in a bombshell ESPN article. Sarver called the report inaccurate and misleading.

TODAY’S WEATHER

