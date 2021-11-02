Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III charged with DUI after a crash left 1 dead

By Amir Vera, CNN

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in a death after his car rear-ended another car and left one person dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD responded to the crash early Tuesday — around 3:39 a.m. — near an intersection where they found a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota RAV4 that was on fire. Firefighters responded and found a person dead inside the Toyota, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota,” LVMPD said in a Twitter thread.

Ruggs, 22, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet and remained on scene where he was showing signs of impairment, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada with non-life threatening injuries.

David Chesnoff, Ruggs’ lawyer, released a statement to CNN affiliate KNTV Tuesday.

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered,” the statement read.

The Raiders also released a statement saying they were aware of the crash.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the team’s statement read. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Raiders drafted Ruggs in 2020 as the 12th pick in the first round, according to the NFL. He was a wide receiver at the University of Alabama where he finished his collegiate career ranking third in touchdown receptions, according to his profile on the school’s website.

CNN’s Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.