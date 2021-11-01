Judge plays ‘Jeopardy!’ with prospective jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

By Brad Parks, CNN

While technical issues were sorted prior jury selection in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder played “Jeopardy!” with prospective jurors to pass the time.

“Not to be Confused for 400,” Schroeder said. “On the menu, scallops are shellfish and these are immature or green onions.”

“Scallions,” many prospective jurors could be heard saying. “And of course, that’s correct,” Judge Schroeder replied.

“How about Famous Women for 200,” Schroeder continued. “This sprinter set records in both the 100 and 200 meters in the 1988 Olympics.”

“Who is Florence Griffith Joyner?” Schroeder told the prospective jurors.

The unusual moment lasted for about 20 minutes. Judge Schroeder said playing the game was a longstanding tradition in the court. Only the jurors were allowed to answer.

