Families of Charleston church massacre victims reach an $88M settlement with the Justice Department

The families of nine people fatally shot in 2015 at a historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, have reached an $88 million settlement with the Justice Department in their lawsuit over the shooter’s weapon purchase, according to agency officials and a news release Thursday.

For those killed at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the settlements range from $6 million to $7.5 million per claimant, the Justice Department said. For the survivors, the settlements are for $5 million per claimant.

“The mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering for the families of the victims and the survivors,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “Since the day of the shooting, the Justice Department has sought to bring justice to the community, first by a successful hate crime prosecution and today by settling civil claims.”

A federal appeals court ruled in 2019 that families of those slain could sue the US government for negligence over lapses in the FBI background check that allowed the shooter to buy the semiautomatic pistol used in the massacre.

Dylann Roof, an avowed White supremacist, was convicted of federal murder and hate crimes charges. He was sentenced to death in 2017 and has appealed his conviction.

The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, the Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, the Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, the Rev. Daniel Simmons, Cynthia Hurd, Susie Jackson, Myra Thompson, Ethel Lance and Tywanza Sanders were shot to death.

