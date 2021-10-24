3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles metro Los Angeles

By Shawn Nottingham and Kelly Murray, CNN

The Los Angeles metro area was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake Sunday, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 17 kilometers near Maywood and East Los Angeles.

There were numerous reports on social media of the earthquake being felt by those in the area around 7 a.m. (10 a.m. ET).

Several witnesses on the earthquake reporting site, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, reported feeling a sharp jolt. Others described it as light shaking. Some people said it woke them up.

Following the quake, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that what you feel in a small earthquake depends on how close you are to it. “The closer you are, the sharper the motion,” she said.

No known damage has been reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.