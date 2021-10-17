At least one dead, several injured in on-campus shooting at Grambling State University

By Gregory Lemos, Alta Spells and Andy Rose, CNN

One person has died and seven others were injured in a shooting at Grambling State University in Louisiana early Sunday morning, police and university officials said in a news conference.

One person died, one is hospitalized in critical condition and six suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said. Only one of the injured victims was a student.

“At this point, we have no suspect information for this shooting,” said Reichardt, adding the motive is unknown. “Our investigators are doing everything they can.”

Multiple shots were fired around 1:15 a.m. (2:15 a.m. ET) in the quad area of the university’s campus, Tisha Arnold, a spokesperson for the university, told CNN in an email earlier. According to Arnold, the victim who died was not a student. The university has canceled all homecoming events Sunday and classes on Monday, according to a post on Twitter.

The shooting occurred near a dining facility where a homecoming breakfast was being prepared, university President Rick Gallot said in Sunday’s news conference.

But the incident appeared to be unrelated, according to Reichardt, who said, “The campus-sanctioned event was 100 yards away from where this happened.”

Access to the school’s campus will be further restricted, Gallot said.

“We will announce plans to further limit extracurricular campus activities and non-student access to the campus going forward,” he said.

Gallot, himself a graduate of the historically Black university in northeast Louisiana, about 60 miles east of Shreveport, said officials are dedicated to making sure students are safe.

“No one is more concerned than I am right now,” he said. “Our students come here for an education, and far too often, it’s outsiders who have created this situation that has put life and limb in danger.”

The shooting came only three days after another fatal shooting on campus. Police are searching for a suspect in that case, which did not involve Grambling students.

