Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

CNN - National

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

September 19, 2021 – The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Cedric the Entertainer as host.

September 20, 2020 – The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Jimmy Kimmel as host. The awards are presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facts

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife’s image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after “Immy,” an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to “Emmy.”

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children’s show, “Judy Splinters.”

Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied for the most Emmys ever by a performer (8). Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2020.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” which premiered on Hulu in 2017, was the first online streaming service series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama.

In 2018, the Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won an Emmy for outstanding comedy. It was the first time a streaming network show won the comedy award.

2021 Winners (in selected categories)

Outstanding comedy series:

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding lead actor – comedy series:

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding lead actress – comedy series:

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding supporting actor – comedy series:

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding supporting actress – comedy series:

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding drama series:

“The Crown”

Outstanding lead actor – drama series:

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Outstanding lead actress – drama series:

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Outstanding supporting actor – drama series:

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Outstanding supporting actress – drama series:

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Complete list of 2021 winners.

2020 Winners (in selected categories)

Outstanding comedy series:

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding lead actor – comedy series:

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding lead actress – comedy series:

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding supporting actor – comedy series:

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding supporting actress – comedy series:

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding drama series:

“Succession”

Outstanding lead actor – drama series:

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding lead actress – drama series:

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding supporting actor – drama series:

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding supporting actress – drama series:

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Complete list of 2020 winners.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.