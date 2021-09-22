Louisville bus stop shooting injures 3 juveniles

CNN - National

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting at a bus stop Wednesday morning that left three juveniles injured, according to a tweet from the department.

The ages of the injured were not disclosed.

Officers were on the scene at the bus stop on W. J. Hodge Street and Chestnut Street in Louisville early Wednesday, the tweet said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

