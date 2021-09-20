2 Houston police officers shot while executing a warrant. A possible suspect is dead

CNN - National

By Carma Hassan, CNN

Two Houston police officers were shot while executing a warrant Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

A possible suspect died at the scene, Gonzalez said.

The officers are being taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston Police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

