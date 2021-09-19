Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas

CNN - National

By Deanna Hackney and Amir Vera, CNN

A military training aircraft crashed into two homes in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The two occupants of the military training jet have been taken to a local hospital for treatment, the fire department said.

The three people injured from those homes were treated and released at the scene, according to a release from Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Kristen O’Hare.

The crash occurred between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails, said the Lake Worth Police Department said.

All fires have been extinguished at this time. Fire, police and other public safety agencies remain on the scene.

Lake Worth is about 8 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

CNN has reached out to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Fort Worth, but has yet to hear back.

