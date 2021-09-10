Skip to Content
Florida appeals court rules in favor of DeSantis, reverses order to allow mask mandate ban in schools

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Florida’s 1st District Court on Friday reinstated a stay on mask mandates in schools, blocking face mask requirements in schools for now, court documents show.

Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed the emergency appeal after a judge ruled on Wednesday that the state of Florida must stop their enforcement of a mask ban.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

