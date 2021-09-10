Florida appeals court rules in favor of DeSantis, reverses order to allow mask mandate ban in schools

CNN - National

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Florida’s 1st District Court on Friday reinstated a stay on mask mandates in schools, blocking face mask requirements in schools for now, court documents show.

Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed the emergency appeal after a judge ruled on Wednesday that the state of Florida must stop their enforcement of a mask ban.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

