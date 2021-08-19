Charlie Sheen Fast Facts

CNN - National

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the life of actor Charlie Sheen.

Personal

Birth date: September 3, 1965

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Carlos Irwin Estevez

Father: Martin Sheen (Ramon Estevez), actor

Mother: Janet (Templeton) Estevez

Marriages: Brooke Mueller (May 30, 2008-May 2, 2011, divorced); Denise Richards (June 15, 2002-November 2006, divorced); Donna Peele (September 3, 1995-November 19, 1996, divorced)

Children: with Brooke Mueller: Bob and Max (twins); with Denise Richards: Lola and Sam (daughter); with Paula Profit: Cassandra Jade

Other Facts

His father, Martin Sheen; his uncle, Joe Estevez; his siblings Emilio, Ramon and Renee Estevez; and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, are all actors. He has appeared on film with each of them.

As a teen, Sheen made home movies with friends and future actors Rob and Chad Lowe, Sean and Christopher Penn, and Tom Cruise.

A shortstop for his Santa Monica High School baseball team, he was offered a baseball scholarship to the University of Kansas. He said his dream was to be a shortstop with the Cincinnati Reds.

He was expelled shortly before graduation, after being arrested for credit card fraud, losing the scholarship offer and ending his pro-ball dream.

He earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series for his role as Charlie Harper on “Two and a Half Men” from 2006 through 2009 but did not win.

His salary on “Two and a Half Men” rose from $350,000 per episode in 2006 to $825,00 per episode in 2008 to $1.25 million per episode in 2010; each season had 22 episodes.

Problems with substance abuse have led to arrests, probation and voluntary and court mandated stints in rehab facilities, beginning in the early 1990’s.

Timeline

1974 – Screen debut, appears with his father, in “The Execution of Private Slovik.”

1979 – Works as an extra on “Apocalypse Now.”

1986 – Breakout role as Pvt. Chris Taylor in “Platoon.”

1991-1993 – Over 15 months, he purportedly spends more than $53,000 on prostitutes who work for the “Hollywood Madam,” Heidi Fleiss.

July 20, 1995 – His videotaped testimony is shown at Fleiss’s tax evasion trial; he explains the number of times he used her services, at least 27, and the amount of money he spent, $1,500 – $3,000 per visit. He is granted limited immunity from prosecution for solicitation in exchange for his testimony.

May 20, 1998 – Admitted to a Los Angeles hospital after consuming excessive amounts of drugs and alcohol.

October 18, 2000-April 30, 2002 – Plays the lead character on “Spin City” after the departure of Michael J. Fox.

September 22, 2003 – “Two and a Half Men” premieres on CBS.

December 25, 2009 – Is arrested in Aspen, Colorado, for allegedly threatening Mueller with a knife to the throat, and is charged with suspicion of second-degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. Later in the day, he is released on $8,500 bail.

February 23, 2010 – Sheen’s publicist announces that he has checked into rehab.

May 2010 – Surrenders legal custody of daughters, Sam and Lola, to Richards, but retains visitation rights.

August 2, 2010 – Pleads guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for the 2009 incident in Aspen. Sheen is sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation, 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management counseling.

October 25-26, 2010 – Allegedly damages a hotel room at the Plaza Hotel in New York and is taken to New York Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for observation. The reported cost of repairs to the room is $7,000.

November 22, 2010 – Adult film star, Capri Anderson, appears on “Good Morning America” and describes a violent encounter with Sheen. He later files a lawsuit against her, claiming she tried to extort money from him. The lawsuit is withdrawn in August 2011.

January 28, 2011 – Enters a rehab facility one day after hospitalization for abdominal pains. “Two and a Half Men” is put on hiatus.

February 24, 2011 – CBS announces it will discontinue production of “Two and a Half Men” for the remainder of the season after Sheen appears on “The Alex Jones Show” and criticizes show co-creator Chuck Lorre, President Thomas Jefferson and Alcoholics Anonymous.

February 28, 2011 – “Good Morning America” airs an interview with Sheen where he announces he’ll sue CBS for shutting down production of “Two and a Half Men.” On a “Today” interview he demands a pay increase to $3 million per episode from CBS.

March 7, 2011 – Warner Bros. executives release a statement, “After careful consideration, Warner Bros. Television has terminated Charlie Sheen’s services on ‘Two and a Half Men’ effective immediately.”

March 10, 2011 – Files a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Lorre. The lawsuit is later settled out of court.

April 2, 2011 – Opens a national one-man show, “My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is Not an Option,” in Detroit to a full house. Boos, heckles and early departures of the audience cut short the profanity-laced show, which includes references to crack cocaine.

September 18, 2011 – Is a presenter at the 63rd Annual Emmy Awards. Before he presents he congratulates and wishes the entire cast of “Two and a Half Men” well.

June 28, 2012 – Sheen’s FX comedy series, “Anger Management” premieres.

October 2013 – “Machete Kills,” a Latino-centric action film featuring Sheen as the President of the United States, opens in wide release. The credits list Sheen’s birth name, Carlos Estevez.

October 3, 2014 – A Los Angeles dental technician sues Sheen for an assault that allegedly took place during a September office visit. Margarita Palestino claims that Sheen pulled at her scrubs, tried to remove her bra, punched her in the chest and verbally abused her while he was in a dental chair awaiting treatment. In a court filing, Sheen’s attorneys counter that the catalyst for the outburst was Palestino’s incompetence, coupled with the effects of nitrous oxide. In October 2015, Palestino files a request to dismiss the case. Two dentists and one other employee file their own lawsuit for infliction of emotional distress in May 2016.

February 19, 2015 – CBS airs the final episode of the sitcom, “Two and a Half Men.” In the episode, a Sheen lookalike is crushed by a falling piano. The actor declines to return for the show’s finale, opting to make a cameo appearance on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” instead and tweeting, “I go where the love is.”

November 17, 2015 – Sheen tells NBC’s “Today” show that he was diagnosed as HIV-positive about four years ago, and that a few people who knew it demanded money from him to keep the secret.

April 7, 2016 – The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Sheen is being investigated as a suspect in a criminal case involving threats the actor may have made. The LAPD says it will not release name of the victim or detail the circumstances surrounding the threats due to the nature of the crime.

June 2016 – The actor takes the stage in London, teaming up with interviewer Piers Morgan for “An Evening with Charlie Sheen,” centered on confessional stories about his career and tumultuous private life. The same month, Sheen is recruited as brand ambassador for the condom company, LELO.

December 11, 2018 – Sheen tweets a picture of his Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin, celebrating one year of sobriety.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.