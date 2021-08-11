Jack Lew Fast Facts

CNN - National

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of former Treasury Secretary Jacob “Jack” Lew.

Personal

Birth date: August 29, 1955

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Jacob Joseph Lew

Father: Irving Lew, a lawyer and rare book dealer

Mother: Ruth (Turoff) Lew

Marriage: Ruth Schwartz

Children: Isaac “Danny” and Shoshana

Education: Harvard, A.B., 1978; Georgetown, J.D., 1983

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts

Observes the Sabbath, abstaining from work on Saturdays.

Helped develop AmeriCorps while working for President Bill Clinton.

Timeline

1979-1987 – Domestic policy adviser to House Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill Jr.

1993-1994 – Works as a special assistant to President Clinton.

1995-1998 – Deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

1998-2001 – Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

2001-2006 – Executive vice president of New York University.

2006 – Begins working for Citigroup as the chief operating officer of wealth management.

January 2008 – Is named chief operating officer for Citi Alternative Investments.

2009-November 2010 – Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

November 2010-January 2012 – Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

January 2012–January 25, 2013 – President Barack Obama‘s chief of staff.

January 10, 2013 – President Obama nominates Lew for secretary of the Treasury.

February 27, 2013 – Lew is confirmed by the Senate, by a vote of 71-26, and sworn in as the 76th secretary of the Treasury on February 28.

April 20, 2016 – Announces the US Treasury plans to redesign the $20 bill, replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman.

January 20, 2017 – Leaves office.

February 1, 2017 – Joins Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs as a visiting professor.

November 2017 – Private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg LLC announces that Lew will join the company as a partner.

August 2020 – Lindsay Goldberg LLC announces Lew’s appointment as a managing partner.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.