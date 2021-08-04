Ben Affleck Fast Facts

CNN - National

Here’s a look at the life of actor, filmmaker, activist and philanthropist Ben Affleck.

Personal

Birth date: August 15, 1972

Birth place: Berkeley, California

Birth name: Benjamin Geza Affleck

Father: Tim Affleck, a social worker

Mother: Chris Affleck, a teacher

Marriage: Jennifer Garner (June 29, 2005-November 7, 2018, divorced)

Children: Samuel Garner (February 27, 2012), Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (January 6, 2009), Violet Anne (December 1, 2005)

Education: attended University of Vermont and Occidental College

Other Facts

He has been nominated for an Academy Award twice and won both; and has been nominated for an Emmy Award four times.

Affleck and Matt Damon met as children, shared an Oscar for writing and four Emmy nominations, started a production company and have appeared in four films together, “School Ties” (1992), “Chasing Amy” (1997), “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and “Dogma” (1999).

Casey Affleck, Ben’s brother, has worked with him in three films, “Chasing Amy” (1997), “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and “Gone Baby Gone” (2007).

During his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the media nicknamed the couple “Bennifer.” They appeared in two films together, “Gigli” (2003) and “Jersey Girl” (2004).

Affleck starred in, directed, and produced the movie “Argo” (2012), which earned awards for acting, directing, producing and writing.

Timeline

February 1981 – First film, “Dark at the End of the Street” opens.

March 23, 1998 – Wins, with Damon, the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting.”

2000 – Develops, along with Damon, Project Greenlight, a multi-media contest project aimed at aspiring filmmakers. The grand prize winner directs his/her own movie with a $1,000,000 budget. The reality program has led to four Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

January 2001 – Starts production company LivePlanet with Damon.

August 3, 2001 – Checks into the Promises Rehabilitation Center in Malibu, California for alcohol abuse treatment.

October 19, 2007 – The opening of his directorial debut for a major film, “Gone Baby Gone.”

December 18, 2008 – Documentary short, “Gimme Shelter” directed by Affleck, depicting the work of the UNHCR in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is released.

2010 – The Eastern Congo Initiative, an advocacy and grant-making initiative which is wholly focused on working with and for the people of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, is founded by Affleck and other philanthropists.

March 8, 2011 – Gives testimony before the House Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Securing Peace in the Midst of Tragedy.

October 12, 2012 – “Argo” is released. The film is based on a true story about the rescue of six US diplomats during the Iran hostage crisis, and is co-produced and directed by Affleck.

February 24, 2013 – “Argo” wins the Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

January 2017 – Steps down as director of the Batman standalone film, titled “The Batman,” to focus on his role acting as Batman in the film.

March 14, 2017 – Discloses his treatment for alcohol abuse.

October 11, 2017 – Apologizes for acting inappropriately after he is accused of groping a woman on the set of MTV’s Total Request Live in 2003. The accusation, and his subsequent apology, came moments after Affleck posted a Twitter message denouncing embattled movie executive Harvey Weinstein for his unacceptable behavior towards women.

August 22, 2018 – Affleck enters rehab for treatment of alcohol abuse.

October 4, 2018 – Posts an Instagram statement in which he reveals that he completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center and continues his outpatient care for alcohol addiction.

April 11, 2020 – Hosts a virtual poker tournament to raise money for Feeding America, a hunger relief organization. The charity event raises around $1.75 million for Covid-19 relief.

