A multi-story building in Surfside, Florida, has partially collapsed, authorities say

By Joe Sutton and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Authorities in South Florida were responding early Thursday to a “partial building collapse,” the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

“#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue.” the agency said in a tweet. The scene is in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach.

In a separate news release, it said more than 80 rescue units were at the location, including Technical Rescue Teams, along with assistance from municipal fire departments.

CNN has reached out to Miami Beach Fire Rescue for more information.

Video from the scene shows huge piles of rubble near the damaged building as well as a large amount of first responders.

Kimberly Morales told CNN she lives in the building across the street from the collapse and was awakened by building alarms going off and pounding on her door.

“I woke everyone up in the room because when I looked out the window, I saw everyone outside,” she told CNN. “I told everyone to hurry up and leave the building.”

Morales said she didn’t hear the building collapse but when she went outside, she saw a significant portion of the building was missing.

She’s now in a community center with other evacuees, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.