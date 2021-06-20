Lindsay Lohan Fast Facts

CNN - National

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the life of singer and actress Lindsay Lohan.

Personal

Birth date: July 2, 1986

Birthplace: New York, New York

Birth name: Lindsay Dee Lohan

Father: Michael Lohan, an ex-Wall Street trader

Mother: Dina (Sullivan) Lohan, a television personality, actress and manager

Other Facts

Lohan has performed on the soundtracks to the movies “Freaky Friday” (2003), “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” (2004), “Mean Girls” (2004), “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” (2004), “Herbie Fully Loaded” (2005), and “A Prairie Home Companion” (2006).

Received treatment for drugs and alcohol on at least five occasions since 2007.

Timeline

1989 – Begins working with the Ford Modeling Agency and appearing in television commercials.

1996-1997 – First regular television appearance is on the soap opera, “Another World.”

July 29, 1998 – Appears in her first movie role, as identical twins, in “The Parent Trap.”

December 7, 2004 – Her first album, “Speak,” is released on Casablanca Records and sells more than 250,000 copies domestically in the first week.

December 6, 2005 – Releases her second album titled, “A Little More Personal (Raw).”

May 26, 2007 – Is arrested in Beverly Hills after a car accident and charged with DUI, possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor hit and run. She is briefly hospitalized.

July 24, 2007 – Is arrested in Santa Monica, California, on DUI charges for alcohol, possession of cocaine, transporting a narcotic into a custody facility and driving on a suspended license. She makes bail and checks into a rehab facility.

August 23, 2007 – Is charged with seven misdemeanors and pleads guilty to two counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance; pleads no contest to charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. Lohan is sentenced to 36 months of probation, an 18 month-long alcohol education program, 10 days community service, court-ordered rehab, and one day in jail. The charges stem from the May and July 2007 incidents.

November 15, 2007 – Reports to the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California, for a minimum 24-hour stay, but is released after 84 minutes due to overcrowding

2008 – Launches her own fashion line, 6126 – named after her idol Marilyn Monroe’s birthday, June 1, 1926.

October 16, 2009 – Her three-year probation sentence from 2007 is extended one year so she can complete required alcohol counseling.

May 20, 2010 – Fails to appear in court after purportedly losing her passport at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The judge issues an arrest warrant and sets bail for $100,000.

May 24, 2010 – Appears in court after completing 10 of 13 required alcohol counseling sessions. Conditions for bail include no alcohol, weekly random-drug testing, and wearing an alcohol-monitoring bracelet. Two months later she Is sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating probation and missing alcohol counseling sessions.

July 20-August 2, 2010 – Is handcuffed in a Beverly Hills courtroom and taken to jail. Serves 13 days in the same Lynwood facility where she served 84 minutes in 2007. She leaves Lynwood and goes directly to court-ordered rehab at UCLA Medical Center. She is later released from rehab when a new judge decides she can complete the program at her home in West Hollywood.

September 24, 2010 – Appears in court after failing a drug test a week earlier. Her probation is revoked, and she is jailed. The decision is later overturned, and she is released on $300,000 bail and ordered to wear a new alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet. Days later she checks into the Betty Ford rehab facility in Rancho Mirage, California.

January 22, 2011 – While shopping in Venice, California, she allegedly walks out of a store wearing a one-of-a-kind necklace worth $2,500. The store clerk reports the necklace missing to the LAPD. Weeks later she is arraigned and booked on felony grand theft charges and released on $40,000 bail. A judge later reduces the charges from felony to misdemeanor.

April 22, 2011 – For violating the 2007 drunk driving probation Judge Stephanie Sautner sentences Lohan to 120 days in jail and 480 hours of community service, 360 hours to be served in a women’s center and the remainder at the Los Angeles County morgue. Directly after the sentencing she is taken into custody. Her bail of $75,000 is posted after her lawyer files notice of appeal and is released from jail within hours.

May 11, 2011 – Lohan enters a plea of no contest for the misdemeanor grand theft charge. She is sentenced to 480 hours of community service and 120 days in jail. She remains on probation and must attend counseling.

May 26, 2011 – Lohan arrives at a Los Angeles County jail three weeks early to begin serving her 120-day sentence. Due to overcrowding in the Los Angeles correctional system, Lohan is fitted with an electronic monitoring device and sent home to serve her sentence under house arrest.

June 23, 2011 – Despite home confinement in the 2011 theft case, Lohan is called to court in connection with her probation for the 2007 drunk driving case. The judge orders her to entertain no more than one person at a time after she fails a blood alcohol test and pictures surface of her partying while under house arrest.

October 19, 2011 – During a court appearance Lohan’s probation is revoked, bail is set at $100,000 and she is removed from the courtroom in handcuffs. She makes bail within 2 hours.

October 21, 2011 – Begins new court-ordered community service assignment in the Los Angeles County Morgue.

November 2, 2011 – At a scheduled hearing, Lohan is told she must serve 30 days in jail beginning November 9, 2011. Following that 30-day term, if Lohan does not show up to work 12 days at the county morgue and attend counseling sessions, she will be locked up for another 270 days.

November 6, 2011 – Lohan reports to jail early to begin serving her sentence. She is released in the early morning hours of November 7th, after serving only a few hours of her 30-day sentence.

December 2011 – Lohan earns a reported $1 million to appear nude in the January-February 2012 issue of Playboy.

March 29, 2012 – A judge ends Lohan’s felony probation, but she remains on informal probation for two more years on 2011’s misdemeanor theft conviction.

September 19, 2012 – Is arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Lohan was driving into the parking lot of the Dream Hotel in New York when she allegedly hit an employee of the restaurant next door.

November 29, 2012 – Is arrested at a club in Manhattan after an alleged altercation.

December 13, 2012 – Probation is revoked for the 2011 theft case.

March 18, 2013 – Pleads no contest to misdemeanor charges stemming from the 2012 car accident and is sentenced to 90 days in a rehab facility, 30 days of community service and 18 months of therapy.

March 9, 2014 – Lohan’s reality show “Lindsay” begins airing.

October 2, 2014 – Lohan makes her London theater debut in a West End revival of David Mamet’s “Speed-the-Plow.”

May 28, 2015 – Probation ends after Lohan completes 125 hours of community service stemming from her car accident charges.

January 12, 2018 – During an interview on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Lohan reveals that she is working on several projects including designing an island that is part of The World Islands archipelago off the coast of Dubai and a makeup collection.

January 8, 2019 – Lohan’s reality show “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” begins airing. On June 19, Page Six reports that the series has been canceled.

July 14, 2019 – It is announced that Lohan will be a judge on the “The Masked Singer Australia,” a singing competition show. In July 2020, it is announced that she will not return as a judge because of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

April 3, 2020 – Releases “Back To Me,” her first official single in 12 years.