Jon Rahm wins US Open at Torrey Pines on his first Father’s Day

By Kevin Dotson and Amir Vera, CNN

Jon Rahm won the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, on Sunday.

This is Rahm’s first-ever win at a major championship. The victory also makes Rahm the first Spaniard ever to win at the US Open.

Rahm, the third-ranked player in the world, put up back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, sinking clutch putts of 24 and 18 feet respectively to take a one-stroke lead to the clubhouse. Rahm had to watch nervously as the final groups finished their rounds, but no one was able to match his winning score of 6-under par.

The victory comes two weeks after Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, after he tested positive for Covid-19. Rahm was informed of his Covid-positive status moments after he finished his third round with a six-shot lead over his closest competitor.

“I’m a big believer in karma, and after what happened a couple weeks ago, I stayed real positive knowing big things were coming. I didn’t know what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place,” Rahm said moments after his victory Sunday.

“I know I got my breakthrough win here and it’s a very special place for my family, and the fact that my parents were able to come — I got out of Covid protocol early — I just felt the stars were aligning,” Rahm said.

The location of the victory also holds a special place in Rahm’s heart. Not only did he have his historic win at Torrey Pines, but he also proposed to his now-wife at the location. Rahm hugged his infant son and his wife moments after he was declared the winner. Sunday was his first Father’s Day as a father.

“It reminds me a lot to back home (sic). It’s not exactly the same, but the coastline, the weather, the temperature, this is basically a good summer day where I grew up,” Rahm said. “I think it’s something that really resonates with me, I’m really confident in it. Everything that’s happened here — I don’t know why — but every time we come here, we’re just happy.”