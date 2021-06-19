Tessica Brown, also known as ‘Gorilla Glue Girl,’ has launched her own hair care line

CNN - National

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

A Louisiana woman who went viral after mistakenly using Gorilla Glue in place of hair spray has launched her own hair care line.

Tessica Brown, famously known as “Gorilla Glue Girl,” introduced Forever Hair on Wednesday. She says the line of products are made up of “all natural” ingredients that helped her hair grow back.

“I launched these products to help not only myself but other people like me that need help growing their hair,” Brown told CNN. “I am so excited about this launch because these products were doing so well for me, I couldn’t wait for them to help other people.”

In February, Brown sought medical treatment — and even underwent a four-hour surgery — after many attempts to remove the industrial-strength glue from her hair.

Her hair had been stuck in the same style for a month since she mistakenly substituted her usual Got2b Glued hair spray with Gorilla Glue.

Her hair became an impenetrable helmet, and as her social media videos about the incident racked up millions of views, people became obsessed with her predicament.

According to Gorilla Glue’s website, the glue — which is 100% waterproof and usually used for fixing bathroom tiles, wood flooring and decking — can be removed with acetone or isopropyl alchol.

But nothing worked. No matter how many times she washed, slathering shampoos and oils over and over again, the glue wouldn’t budge.

According to Dr. Michael Obeng, who did the surgery to remove the glue, he used medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and even acetone.

Despite all efforts to salvage has much of her hair as possible, most of it had to be cut off.

That’s when Brown said she began searching for a natural way to grow her hair, and ultimately collaborated with industry professionals to develop a growth-stimulating oil. Her management team declined to name their business partners.

Among the product’ ingredients are pure avocado oil, black castor and rosemary.

Using the oil, Brown said she regrew 3 inches of hair in just two months. In a video posted on Instagram, Brown described the oil as a “life saver.”