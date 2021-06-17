Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while practicing for a world record motorcycle jump

CNN - National

By Andy Rose, CNN

Daredevil Alex Harvill died Thursday while practicing for a world record motorcycle ramp jump, officials in Washington state said. He was 28 years old.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said in a written statement Thursday.

Harvill, who lived in Ephrata, Washington, was hoping to break the record of a 351-foot jump, according to the Moses Lake Airshow, where his attempt was scheduled on Thursday.

Video of the practice jump at the Grant County International Airport posted to social media showed Harvill’s motorcycle running directly into the top edge of the large dirt berm being used as his landing ramp, with Harvill thrown from the bike.

He was trying to break the record set by Australia’s Robbie Maddison on March 29, 2008, according to Guinness World Records.

Harvill already owned a Guinness World Record of his own, with a 297-foot dirt-to-dirt jump in 2013.

“Coroner Morrison’s staff will conduct an autopsy on Friday to confirm the cause and manner of death, which is normal procedure,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.