A Georgia police officer dies after being dragged by a suspect’s car, and the suspect is dead after being shot, authorities say

CNN - National

By Gregory Lemos and Jason Hanna, CNN

A north Georgia police officer and a suspect are dead after the officer was dragged by the suspect’s car and the suspect was shot Wednesday, authorities said.

The Holly Springs police officer was dragged after a traffic stop involving the suspect, Ansy Dolce, 29, of Cherokee County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

An officer shot Dolce, who died, the GBI said.

Details weren’t immediately released regarding the order in which those events happened, what led up to them, precisely where they happened, and whether more than one officer was there.

The GBI said it is investigating the incident at the request of the city police department, and intended to release more details at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The name of the officer who died was not released.

Holly Springs is a city of about 12,000 residents some 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta.