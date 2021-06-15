Multiple people are wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side

CNN - National

By Brad Parks, CNN

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Shots were fired around 5:42 a.m. (6:42 a.m. ET), after an argument at a gathering inside a residence in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

“Multiple victims sustained gunshot wounds. Officers are currently on the scene. Further details will follow once they are available,” Chicago police said in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.