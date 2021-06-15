At least four dead and four others hospitalized in shooting at home on Chicago’s South Side
By Brad Parks, CNN
At least four people were killed and another four were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting inside a residence on Chicago’s South Side.
No one is in custody at this time, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred around 5:42 a.m. (6:42 a.m. ET), after an argument at a gathering at a home in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.
A male of unknown age and a 25-year-old man each sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and they are at Christ Hospital in unknown condition.
In addition, a female sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and a 23-year-old man self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He has since been taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
