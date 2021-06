CNN - National

By Gregory Lemos and Kate Conerly, CNN

A shooting overnight at the Mueller Co. facility in Albertville, Alabama, left two employees dead and two injured, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

According to a press release obtained by CNN affiliate WAFF, Smith said an employee began firing a weapon at other employees around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday “for an unknown reason.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.