Ship tips over at port in Edinburgh, causing injuries

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Injuries have been reported after a ship sitting in a dry dock was dislodged from its holding and partially tipped over in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Wednesday, emergency services said.

The Edinburgh Police Division said its officers and other emergency services were at the site of the incident at the Imperial Dock in Leith, a neighborhood in northern Edinburgh.

NHS Lothian, the local public health authority, said it was on standby to receive patients following the incident.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.