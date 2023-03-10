Skip to Content
Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to resume ties, reopen embassies, Iranian state media reports

<i>Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>An Iranian protester holds a street sign bearing the name of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration against his execution by Saudi authorities
An Iranian protester holds a street sign bearing the name of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration against his execution by Saudi authorities

By Mostafa Salem and Adam Pourahmadi, CNN

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies, Iranian state media said on Friday.

The state-run news agency IRNA said that Ali Shamkhani, head of the Supreme National Security Council, met his Saudi counterpart Mosaed bin Mohammad Al-Aiban in China, where the agreement was made.

Saudi Arabia have not yet issued a statement.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shi’ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Oil facilities in both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have come under attack in recent years by actors believed to be backed by Iran, including Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

