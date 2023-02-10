Skip to Content
Two dead including child as car rams people at Jerusalem bus stop

<i>Ammar Awad/Reuters</i><br/>The scene where a suspected ramming attack took place in Jerusalem on Friday.
The scene where a suspected ramming attack took place in Jerusalem on Friday.

By Hadas Gold and Amir Tal, CNN

A car drove into people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing at least two including a child in what Israeli police are initially describing as a “ramming terror attack.”

The child died at the scene, the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response group said. Shaare Zedek hospital later declared a man in his 20s dead of his injuries from the incident.

Five others were wounded, including two other children, one of whom is in critical condition, the MDA said.

Police said the suspect was “neutralized” at the scene.

The incident took place at a bus stop at the Ramot intersection in an area that Israel considers to be a neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.

It is on land that Israel captured from Jordan in 1967 and then annexed, so Palestinians and many international observers consider it to be a settlement on occupied land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the ramming attack suspect’s home sealed and demolished, his office said in a statement Friday.

