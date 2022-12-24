‘Do something good’ this Christmas, Pope Francis says

By Delia Gallagher

Pope Francis asked people this Christmas to “do something good,” during his homily at Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican Saturday.

“God does not want appearances, but concreteness,” the Pope said.

“May we not let this Christmas pass without doing something good.”

Earlier this month, Francis had asked people to spend less on Christmas presents and donate money instead to people in Ukraine.

The Vatican has set up a web page for donations and has linked up with the Italian crowdfunding site to provide thermal clothing for winter in Ukraine.

The Italian crowdfunding site, www.eppela.com, has already received over 188,000 euros ($200,000). The Vatican said it’s collecting donations through early January.

Francis, who remained seated for most of the mass due to an ongoing knee problem, also spoke about children “devoured by war, poverty and injustice,” who are victims of “a world ravenous for money, power and pleasure,” he said.

The Pope encouraged people to feel closer to God no matter what their situation in life.

“God was born in a manger so that you could be reborn in the very place where you thought you had hit rock bottom,” he said.

