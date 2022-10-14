Putin has ‘no regrets’ over missile barrage in Ukraine, but says no need for more ‘massive’ strikes for now

By Anna Chernova, Mick Krever and Olga Voitovich, CNN

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he had “no regrets” over his deadly missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine earlier this week, but said there was no need for more “massive” strikes for now.

The wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine began on Monday in response to a blast on a strategically vital bridge connecting the annexed Crimean Peninsula to Russia over the weekend. It’s unclear what caused the explosion, but Putin on Monday blamed it on Kyiv and called it a “terrorist attack” that could not be left unanswered.

The intense bombardment that followed over the next two days killed at least 19 people and leveled civilian targets across the country, drawing global outrage. The strikes also caused major damage to power systems across Ukraine, forcing people to reduce consumption during peak hours to avoid blackouts.

Putin said that while he did not regret the strikes and believes that Russia’s actions were correct, he did recognize that “what is happening now is unpleasant.”

Putin also said that Russia does not seek to “destroy” Ukraine, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders have previously alleged. His claim comes seven months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion and as Moscow attempts to annex four Ukrainian regions in violation of international law.

The Russian leader was speaking at a rare news conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, where Putin had traveled for a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a regional intergovernmental organization made up of former Soviet states.

Putin also addressed the partial mobilization that began in September, telling reporters it is expected to end in two weeks and that some 222,000 troops had already been drafted into the army.

The mobilization got off to a chaotic start last month, sparking rare protests throughout the country. Hundreds of thousands of people — mostly fighting-age men — fled Russia, pouring into neighboring countries like Georgia and Kazakhstan to avoid conscription.

When asked if he would meet with US President Joe Biden, Putin told a reporter that he “does not see the need for negotiations.”

Biden was asked a similar question in an exclusive interview with CNN earlier this week. The US President said he did not see “any rationale” for meeting his Russian counterpart, though he said he would perhaps make an exception to discuss the fate of imprisoned American basketball star Brittney Griner.

