Dozens injured in Legoland roller coaster crash in Germany

A roller coaster crash at a Legoland theme park in southern Germany injured 31 people on Thursday, according to local authorities.

One person suffered severe but not life-threatening injuries and 15 people were taken to hospital with light injuries after the incident in the Bavarian town of Günzburg, a police spokesperson told CNN.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but investigators are working at the crash scene, the spokesperson added.

The incident was the second recent roller coaster accident in the country.

On Saturday, a 57-year-old woman died when she fell out of a roller coaster car in the Rhineland-Palatinate village of Klotten, local police told CNN. Investigators have yet to present their findings on the cause of the fatal accident.

